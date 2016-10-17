Trump Supporter Says "Hillary Needs To Be Taken Out"

The supporter, identified as 50-year-old Dan Bowman, told the Wall Street Journal last Thursday, "I feel like Hillary needs to be taken out. If she gets into government, I'll do everything in my power to take her out of power. Which if I have to be a patriot, I will."

When asked what he meant, Bowman responded, "Take it any way you want to take it." After the Journal told him it sounded like a threat, Bowman said, "I'm a patriot."

When asked if the Secret Service was investigating Bowman, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, "The Secret Service does not provide information regarding protective operations.”