Trump Supporter Says "Hillary Needs To Be Taken Out"

Trump Supporter Says "Hillary Needs To Be Taken Out"

The man said he would be a patriot and do "everything in his power" to take Clinton out.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on October 17, 2016, at 1:39 p.m. ET

A Donald Trump supporter, speaking at an Ohio rally, appeared to suggest he would commit violence against Hillary Clinton if she was voted into power, saying, "Hillary needs to be taken out."

Jason Morrell @CNNJason

Trump supporter at rally says "Hillary needs to be taken out" Watch: https://t.co/vwicB9i7vo

The supporter, identified as 50-year-old Dan Bowman, told the Wall Street Journal last Thursday, "I feel like Hillary needs to be taken out. If she gets into government, I'll do everything in my power to take her out of power. Which if I have to be a patriot, I will."

When asked what he meant, Bowman responded, "Take it any way you want to take it." After the Journal told him it sounded like a threat, Bowman said, "I'm a patriot."

When asked if the Secret Service was investigating Bowman, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, "The Secret Service does not provide information regarding protective operations.”

Bowman, who was wearing a Trump mask, also told the Boston Globe that Clinton should be "in prison or shot" and that there would be "a lot of bloodshed" if she won the election.

"If she’s in office, I hope we can start a coup," Bowman told the Globe. "She should be in prison or shot. That’s how I feel about it. We’re going to have a revolution and take them out of office if that’s what it takes. There’s going to be a lot of bloodshed. But that’s what it’s going to take... I would do whatever I can for my country.”

