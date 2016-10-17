Trump Supporter Says "Hillary Needs To Be Taken Out"
The man said he would be a patriot and do "everything in his power" to take Clinton out.
A Donald Trump supporter, speaking at an Ohio rally, appeared to suggest he would commit violence against Hillary Clinton if she was voted into power, saying, "Hillary needs to be taken out."
Bowman, who was wearing a Trump mask, also told the Boston Globe that Clinton should be "in prison or shot" and that there would be "a lot of bloodshed" if she won the election.
"If she’s in office, I hope we can start a coup," Bowman told the Globe. "She should be in prison or shot. That’s how I feel about it. We’re going to have a revolution and take them out of office if that’s what it takes. There’s going to be a lot of bloodshed. But that’s what it’s going to take... I would do whatever I can for my country.”
