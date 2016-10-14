Trump Campaign Will Release "Evidence" To Refute Sexual Assault Allegations
Mike Pence said the campaign is working to release evidence that will back Donald Trump's denial of several recent allegations of sexual assault.
The Trump campaign is working to release "evidence" that will refute several recent allegations of sexual assault against the presidential nominee, his running mate, Mike Pence, told Fox & Friends on Friday.
On Friday, Pence blamed the media for "chasing after these unsubstantiated allegations."
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.