Trump Says His "Obama Founded ISIS" Remark Was Sarcasm

Trump told his supporters at the Florida rally that ISIS "honors" Obama. "He's the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder. He founded ISIS," adding, "I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton."

When asked by CNBC if it was appropriate to call the sitting president of the US the founder of a terrorist organization that wants to kill Americans, Trump responded, "He was the founder of ISIS, absolutely. The way he removed our troops, shouldn't have gone in."

He called Obama and Clinton the "Most Valuable Players" in the Iraq and ISIS "situation."

He also criticized Obama for calling the terrorist organization "ISIL," saying, "He calls it ISIL because nobody else does and probably wants to bother people by using a different term."

He continued: "He was the founder of ISIS and so was she. I call them cofounders."

He then asked the interviewer, "Is there something wrong with saying that? Are people complaining that I said he was the founder of ISIS?"

Trump also claimed that he was "totally against" the war in Iraq and called the US invasion into Iraq "a horrible mistake."

"I wouldn't have gone into Iraq. But that mistake was made," he told CNBC.

However, Trump's previous statements contradict his claim. In 2002, when asked by Howard Stern if he would invade Iraq, he said "Yeah, I guess so." He also called the invasion "“tremendous success from a military standpoint" one day into the war.

Through the years, Trump has shifted his position on the war.