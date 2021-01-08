The Daughter Of A Trump Rioter Arrested At The Capitol Says She Is "Ashamed And Disgusted"

Robyn Sweet marched at a Black Lives Matter protest in June. Seven months later, her pro-Trump father was arrested for storming the Capitol.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images Douglas Sweet, identified in this photo by his daughter, is arrested at the US Capitol after he was part of a Trump mob who stormed the building in a deadly attempted coup.

The daughter of a Virginia man who was arrested as part of the Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday said she was "ashamed and disgusted" with her father's actions. Douglas Sweet was one of several rioters arrested by the Capitol Police for unlawful entry amid the deadly attempted coup, which was incited by the president's dangerous lies about the election. Douglas, a Trump supporter who frequently posted about his allegiance to the president on his social media accounts, was seen in a Getty photo being arrested inside the Capitol building. He had also attended the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, his daughter, Robyn Sweet, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday. Robyn said that her father had disowned her because she fought against racism and bigotry while he had been "radicalized by conspiracy underground websites and groups."

Courtesy of Robyn Sweet Robyn Sweet

“I am completely ashamed and disgusted of him,” Robyn said of her father's actions at the Capitol. She said that she had a feeling he would attend the so-called "Stop The Steal" rally at the Capitol on Wednesday because he always attended these type of events, including the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville. When asked if she was concerned that her father may have engaged in violent behavior, Robyn said, "If he felt that Trump supported him and gave him the green light, he might do something dumb." She said she did not believe he was carrying a weapon during Wednesday's riot. Robyn said that her father was convinced that the "election was stolen" and that COVID-19 was a hoax. She said that he believed "Democrats drain blood from kidnapped kids for adrenochrome" — a conspiracy theory that supporters of the mass delusion of QAnon believe. The Daily Beast reported that QAnon members believe that Democrats and Hollywood elites take a psychedelic drug called Adrenochrome, derived by torturing children and harvesting their "oxidized hormonal fear." Douglas was a member of the Hiwaymen, a fringe neo-Confederate group that has attended anti-abortion protests and demonstrations against removing Confederate statues, according to his social media posts.

Facebook Douglas Sweet

He was arrested wearing a Hiwayman T-shirt at the Capitol. Several Trump supporters were also seen carrying Confederate flags and flaunting racist and white supremacist symbols inside the Capitol building. Douglas was involved in other extremist groups including the anti-government militia group called Three Percenters and a pro-Confederate group called the Dixie Defenders, according to his daughter and his social media posts.

Robyn said she and her father are "completely opposed" when it comes to their political beliefs.

Last June, Robyn protested against the police killing of George Floyd in the town of Gloucester, Virginia. She was there as an organizer of a local group called Stand Up Against Racism and was interviewed on News3 wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and a mask that read "I can't breathe." "Even in small towns we need to stand up and show our support,” she told the channel at the time. She also posts actively in a Facebook group called "Bigotry Exposed."



News3 / Via wtkr.com Robyn Sweet at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020