Trump Picks Rick Perry As Energy Secretary

Donald Trump has selected former Texas governor Rick Perry as Energy Secretary, his transition team confirmed Wednesday morning.

“As the Governor of Texas, Rick Perry created a business climate that produced millions of new jobs and lower energy prices in his state, and he will bring that same approach to our entire country as Secretary of Energy,” the president-elect said in a statement.

“My administration is going to make sure we take advantage of our huge natural resource deposits to make America energy independent and create vast new wealth for our nation, and Rick Perry is going to do an amazing job as the leader of that process.”



Perry, who dropped out of the 2016 GOP presidential nominee race last September, had called for "defending conservatism against the cancer of Trump-ism." He had also criticized Trump's "barking carnival act." Later, as Trump emerged the likely winner of the Republican nomination, Perry said, "I believe that Donald Trump should be our guy."



Perry is tapped to lead a government agency he had vowed to shut down during his 2012 run for the GOP nomination, although he struggled to remember which department it was during a debate. In what became known as Perry's infamous "oops moment," he said, "The third agency of government I would — I would do away with Education, the —Commerce...Commerce and, let’s see. I can’t. The third one, I can’t. Sorry — oops." Later in the debate, he clarified that the Energy Department was the third that he would eliminate.