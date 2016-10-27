Trump Repeats Lie That Many Sexual Assault Accusations Against Him Were Debunked

Donald Trump once again claimed Wednesday that many of the accounts of his alleged sexual misconduct — he has been accused by at least 13 women — have been "debunked."

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, Trump said, "These were false attacks. These things never happened. I don't know these people. This was out of the blue. This was made up, probably by the Clinton campaign."

When asked if he had any evidence to show that Clinton's campaign was behind the women who in recent weeks have come forward with stories that Trump groped or forcibly kissed them, Trump said, "Many of the stories have already been debunked."

Trump first appeared to tout this line during the third presidential debate when he said, "Nobody has more respect for women than I do — nobody. And frankly, those stories have been largely debunked."

While the Trump campaign has challenged some of the women's accounts, none have been refuted with hard evidence.

Trump's claim that the women's accounts were disproven came as yet another woman alleged that he groped her. On Thursday, Ninni Laaksonen, former Miss Finland, told Ilta-Sanoma, a Finnish tabloid, that Trump had "grabbed my butt" in New York in July 2006.

Laaksonen, who was a Miss Universe contestant, alleged that Trump "squeezed my butt" right before she and three other contestants appeared with him on the Late Show with David Letterman.

"Before the show we were photographed outside the building," Laaksonen told Ilta-Sanomat. "Trump stood right next to me and suddenly he squeezed my butt. He really grabbed my butt. I don’t think anybody saw it but I flinched and thought: 'What is happening?'"

Trump vowed on Saturday to sue the women who have accused him, saying, "All of these liars will be sued after the election is over."

Trump reiterated that the allegations were false, telling Stephanopoulos, "George, George, George, let's not waste any more time. These stories were fabricated. They're total lies."

However, when asked if he would go through with the lawsuit, Trump told Stephanopoulos, "We’ll find out. Let's see what happens with the elections."

Referring to a former People magazine journalist's account where she alleged that Trump forcibly kissed her during her 2005 visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, "Why didn't she write the story 12 years ago?"

When Stephanopoulos replied that she said she was afraid, Trump said, "Oh, she was afraid. Give me a break. She would have gotten the Pulitzer Prize. Give me a break."