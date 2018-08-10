Trump Said NFL Players Can't "Define" What They're Protesting. Actually, They Can And They Have.

The president resumed his fury against NFL players — also telling them to "be happy, be cool!" — after many protested during the national anthem at preseason games.

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love......

Since 2016, NFL players — starting with the San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick — have made it clear that they are protesting against racial inequality in the US.

In August 2016, Kaepernick spent more than 18 minutes explaining why he kneels during the national anthem.

"People don't realize what's really going on in this country," he said. "There are a lot of things that are going on that are unjust. People aren't being held accountable for. And that's something that needs to change. That's something that this country stands for freedom, liberty and justice for all. And it's not happening for all right now."

He then specified that one of the reasons for his protest was police brutality against black people.

"There is police brutality," Kaepernick said. "People of color have been targeted by police. So that’s a large part of it and they’re government officials. They are put in place by the government. So that’s something that this country has to change."