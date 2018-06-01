Trump Just Uncanceled His Singapore Meeting With Kim Jong Un

The president announced that the North Korea summit is back on in Singapore on June 12.

President Trump said Friday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was back on for June 12, a week after he suddenly canceled the meeting.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the White House after meeting with a North Korean representative, Trump said, "We'll be meeting on June 12 in Singapore."

"We've gotten to know their people very well," he said.

"I think it's going to be a process," Trump said, "but the relationships are building and that's a very positive."

Addressing the dramatic letter he sent Kim canceling the meeting, Trump said that his letter was a response to comments made by North Korea.

"I didn't cancel the meeting — I canceled it in response to a very tough statement," Trump said. "And I think we're over that, totally over that, and now we're going to deal and we're going to really start a process."

Trump said that the June 12 meeting is "probably going to be very successful."

"We'll see," the president said. "We will see what we will see, but I think it's going to be a process that we deserve to have. I mean, we really deserve. They want it, we think it's important, and I think we would be making a big mistake if we didn't have it. I think we're going to have a relationship and it will start on June 12."