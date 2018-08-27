President Trump on Monday spoke to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on a somewhat awkward televised conference call during the announcement of a new trade deal with Mexico in place of NAFTA.

Helloooo....is it me you're looking for?

For one whole excruciating minute, Trump — who mistakenly thought Nieto was already on the line — struggled with the speakerphone to try to connect to the Mexican president.

"I believe the president is on the phone........................Enrique?"

As cameras rolled, Trump pressed buttons on the speakerphone and repeatedly said, "Hello?"

"You can hook him up," he told an aide. "You tell me when."

He then asked an aide to patch Nieto through another phone.

"It's a big thing. A lot of people waiting," Trump told the room.