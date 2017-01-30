Trump Lied That Delta And Protesters Were To Blame For The Problems Over His Travel Ban

After a weekend of nationwide protests, Trump on Monday deflected blame for the widespread confusion and anger sparked by his executive order barring US entry for refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!

There were residual delays on Monday as well.

In a statement , Delta said that its IT systems, which went down at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, were restored a few hours later and all systems were back to normal shortly after midnight on Monday.

When attorneys for the Iraqi man asked Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials who they could contact, one of the agents responded, "Mr. President. Call Mr. Trump," according to a lawsuit filed by the attorneys.

Reuters reported an exchange between two US lawmakers and a high-ranking border protection official over Iraqis detained at JFK, which also exemplified the confusion over the order.

When asked to clarify if the immigration ban prevented Iraqis from consulting with their lawyer, the border protection official said, "We are as much in the dark as everybody else."

Homeland Security staff were privy to the final details of the order only on the day that Trump signed it, sources told CNN, while Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly saw the details shortly before the order was finalized.

Trump's policy team also bypassed agencies like the Justice Department and Homeland Security who would have ordinarily provided operational guidance, according to CNN's report on the extent of the confusion within the administration.

The Department of Defense scrambled to identify Iraqis who should be exempt from the order, as Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis was not consulted before the order, defense officials told BuzzFeed News.