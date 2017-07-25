Donald Trump Falsely Claimed That The Crowd Size At His Boy Scout Jamboree Speech Was "Record-Setting"

The largest jamboree on record was in 1960, the Boy Scouts of America told BuzzFeed News.

President Donald Trump made another false claim about crowd size — this time at the National Scout Jamboree on Monday.

During his overtly political speech to a gathering of Boy Scouts in West Virginia, Trump claimed several times that the crowd was "record-setting."

"Nineteenth Boy Scout Jamboree, wow, and to address such a tremendous group," he said at the start of his speech.

"Boy, you have a lot of people here. The press will say it's about 200 people. It looks like about 45,000 people. You set a record today. You set a record. That's a great honor, believe me," he said.

Later, he bragged about the size of the crowds again, saying, "By the way, what do you think the chances are that this incredible massive crowd — record-setting— is going to be shown on television tonight? One percent or zero?"

Then he went on to berate the media.

"The fake media will say, 'President Trump spoke' — you know what is — 'President Trump spoke before a small crowd of Boy Scouts today.' That's some — that is some crowd. Fake media. Fake news."