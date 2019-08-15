Trump’s New Immigration Policy Could Make American Children Less Healthy

On Monday, Kara Lynum, an immigration attorney in Minnesota, received a call from a worried undocumented mother wondering if she should remove her child — a US citizen — from a school’s free lunch program.

The mom mistakenly thought that because of a new and complicated 837-page Trump administration policy denying green cards to immigrants who use some public benefits, her child’s enrollment in the school’s free lunch program might affect her own chance at becoming a lawful permanent resident.

It was one of several calls that Lynum’s office fielded from confused and scared immigrant parents asking if they, as Lynum said in a tweet, “should unenroll their COMPLETELY ELIGIBLE U.S. citizen kids from health insurance and free/reduced lunches.”

The government itself acknowledges this — that American children might suffer health care consequences as a result of its own actions. “Several commenters,” the policy reads, referring to members of the public who reviewed and commented on a draft of the policy, “said that the rule would cause the greatest harm to U.S. citizen children of immigrant parents.”

In response to this, the administration has said it would not change the rule despite noting its potential for “confusion” that could end up depriving US citizen children — who are not subject to the rule — of vital health and nutrition benefits.

Lynum assured the mother that it was OK for her child to be getting the school lunches. After more than a year of uncertainty, the rule, Lynum explained, only applied to immigrants seeking green cards, and her daughter isn’t one. The mother also would not be penalized for the benefits her US citizen child was receiving, per the rule. “She was still worried that it may someday impact her,” Lynum told BuzzFeed News.

It’s that fear and confusion around the rule that immigration advocates and researchers worry will have a huge impact on the lives of the very people who even Trump’s anti-immigration staff say shouldn’t be affected — American citizens and, in this case, children. Immigrant families with US citizen children, advocates said, might mistakenly forgo enrollment or disenroll their children from essential health and food benefits because they mistakenly fear that their kids’ getting the benefits would destroy their own chances at staying in the country and would tear their families apart.



While federal law has long required immigrants seeking green cards to prove they will not be a financial burden to the US or a “public charge,” the new rule expands the types of government benefits that would disqualify immigrants from seeking lawful permanent residence in the country.

Under the new policy — set to take effect in mid-October — immigration officials can deny green cards to those who use or are likely to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, i.e., food stamps), Section 8 housing vouchers and assistance, public housing, or most forms of Medicaid.

The rule says, on page 86, that the receipt of these public benefits by US citizens will not be counted against their immigrant family members who are seeking a green card. But the Department of Homeland Security estimated that it would take a person around 16 to 20 hours to read the final rule, depending on the person’s “average speed and level of review.”

“It’s hundreds of pages of rules in the Federal Register, which is not something that most people will take the time to read,” said Ur Jaddou, director of DHS Watch and the former chief counsel to US Citizenship and Immigration Services. “If you don’t understand this multi-paged rule, your first instinct is, ‘oh my gosh, I can’t use these benefits, I can’t take a chance,” Jaddou told BuzzFeed News.

“There’s a lot of deception and deliberate fearmongering going on here,” said Doug Rand, a former Obama administration official who now helps families navigate the immigration system.

The policy, Rand told BuzzFeed News, takes advantage of the fact that very few immigrants who are seeking green cards or temporary visas are even eligible for public benefits, in order to scare those immigrants and their US citizen children who are lawfully entitled to them.

In fact, he said, the vast majority of immigrants who are eligible for public benefits already have green cards, and this rule doesn’t apply to them. But they’re the ones who are going to be disenrolling their families because, Rand said, “fear travels faster than facts.”

“And this administration considers that a feature, not a bug,” he said.

In the document detailing the rule, DHS acknowledged concerns about “the potential effects of confusion regarding the rule’s scope and effect.”

It also acknowledged “the potential nexus between public benefit enrollment reduction and food insecurity, housing scarcity, public health and vaccinations, education health-based services, reimbursement to health providers, and increased costs to states and localities.”

However, DHS said that it “finds it difficult to predict the rule’s disenrollment impacts" on people who mistakenly believed that it applies to them. But DHS said it would not alter the rule to account for the “unwarranted choices” of families who disenroll from public benefits even if they are not subject to the rule.

In response to public concerns over the confusion and the impact on US citizen children, DHS said it will “issue clear guidance that identifies the groups of individuals who are not subject to this rule, including, but not limited to, U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents returning from a trip abroad who are not considered applicants for admission, and refugees.”

Homeland Security and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.