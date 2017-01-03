Trump Criticized Republicans' Surprise Move To Gut Ethics Watchdog
The president-elect rebuked Republicans for prioritizing the "weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog" over other issues.
Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized House Republicans' surprise move to gut Congress’s independent ethics watchdog.
In tweets, Trump slammed Republicans for prioritizing the "weakening" of the watchdog over "so many other things of far greater importance."
