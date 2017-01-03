Trump Criticized Republicans' Surprise Move To Gut Ethics Watchdog

Republican members of the House moved to end Congress’s independent ethics office on Monday night, raising questions about the GOP's commitment to Donald Trump's campaign promise to "drain the swamp" and hold Washington officials accountable.

Despite opposition from House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans voted 119–74 during a closed-door meeting to adopt an amendment which would effectively strip the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) of its independence and place it under the jurisdiction of the House's Committee of Ethics.

The OCE was created in 2008 to investigate members of Congress accused of misconduct.