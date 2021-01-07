 Skip To Content
Here's What Newspapers Look Like After Trump's Mob Stormed The Capitol

The assault on the US Capitol was front-page news across the country and around the world.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on January 7, 2021, at 10:11 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, a pro-Trump mob — incited by President Donald Trump's dangerous lies about the election — engaged in a deadly attempted coup by storming the US Capitol to stop lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden's victory.

Here's how the front pages of US and global newspapers covered the news.

The New York Times / Via nytimes.com
The Washington Post / Via washingtonpost.com
The Wall Street Journal / Via wsj.com
The Boston Globe / Via bostonglobe.com
The Philadelphia Inquirer / Via inquirer.com
The Los Angeles Times / Via latimes.com
Star Tribune / Via startribune.com
Chicago Sun Times / Via chicago.suntimes.com
Detroit Free Press / Via freep.com
The Dallas Morning News / Via dallasnews.com
The Oregonian / Via oregonlive.com

UK

The Guardian / Via theguardian.com
Daily Mail / Via dailymail.co.uk
The Times / Via thetimes.co.uk
Metro / Via metro.co.uk

France

Le Monde / Via lemonde.fr

Canada

Ottawa Sun / Via ottawasun.com





