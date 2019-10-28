Trump Was Booed At Game 5 Of The World Series
Sunday was Trump's first appearance as president at a Major League Baseball game.
Donald Trump was loudly booed by the crowd at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, Sunday during his first appearance as president at a Major League Baseball game.
The crowd also chanted "lock him up!"
Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump and some GOP lawmakers, attended Game 5 of the World Series hours after he announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a US raid in Syria.
At the end of the third inning during the Houston Astros–Washington Nationals game, the crowd cheered as the Jumbotron paid tribute to US service members.
The crowd's cheers immediately turned to resounding boos heard all around the ballpark when the announcer introduced Trump and the Jumbotron showed the president standing and clapping.
Trump continued to smile and clap.
Some sections of the crowd then began chanting "lock him up!"
A couple of "impeach Trump" signs were also seen in the stadium.
Another sign seen at the game said "veterans for impeachment."
A White House spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment. As of Monday morning, Trump has not tweeted about the game.
