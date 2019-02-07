A 22-Year-Old Man Who Allegedly Stuffed His Mom's Body In A Duffel Bag Admitted It Took Her A While To Die, Prosecutors Say

Jared Eng will likely face murder charges after he allegedly admitted to killing his mother, Paula Chin, during a speaker phone conversation with his girlfriend.

While talking to his girlfriend on speaker phone, 22-year-old Jared Eng admitted to killing his mother, adding that it took her "a while to die," according to a criminal complaint released Thursday. Eng allegedly put his mother's body — contained in a duffel bag — in the trunk of his car, and got his friend, Jennifer Lopez, to drive him to the family's weekend home in New Jersey in the early hours of Jan. 31. There, Lopez and Eng's girlfriend, Caitlyn O'Rourke, helped him get rid of his mother Paula Chin's body in a garbage bin, the complaint alleged. Eng, O'Rourke, 21, and Lopez, 18, were charged with concealment of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Eng is also likely to face murder charges, prosecutors said during the trio's arraignment early Thursday morning. Authorities believe that Eng, a student at SUNY New Paltz, and his mother had recently argued about him moving out of the family's Tribeca home on Vestry Street, the New York Daily News reported.

Eng and O'Rourke

Eng was seen on surveillance video carrying a duffle bag-like container at around 2:30 am on Jan. 31 and dumping it into the trunk of a gray 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser parked outside his family's residence, authorities said. The video also showed Lopez backing the car in and out of the parking space. "it's all clean," Lopez said in a text message to O'Rourke. "the hardest part was backing up the car," she said. Police later found blood on the carpet and blanket of the trunk along with Chin's clothing and duct tape. O'Rourke later told authorities that Eng and Lopez called her on speakerphone and Eng admitted to killing his mother and transporting her body to New Jersey. During the conversation, Eng also told O'Rourke that it took his mother a "while to die." O'Rourke admitted to investigators that she and Lopez returned to Eng's New Jersey house on Feb. 1 where they took Chin's body — which was stuffed in a garbage bag — and put it in a garbage container on the property. She also told authorities that she and Eng washed clothing that they had brought with them from the Eng's Manhattan residence. Eng later told police that he had last seen his mother during the early hours of Jan. 31. He denied killing her and said that he had visited the family's home in New Jersey to get his antique coin collection which he planned to sell for rent money, the Daily News cited prosecutors as saying. At Eng's New Jersey home, authorities recovered duct tape, bloody rubber gloves in the garbage, swabs of blood stains on the floor, and female human remains inside the garbage bin, the complaint said. The duct tape matched the tape found in the trunk of the Land Cruiser.

