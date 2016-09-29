BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

One Dead, 114 Injured After Train Crashed Into New Jersey's Hoboken Station

news

One Dead, 114 Injured After Train Crashed Into New Jersey's Hoboken Station

Photos showed massive wreckage and debris at the station after a commuter train crashed into a wall at the station. WARNING: This post contains some graphic images.

By Tasneem Nashrulla and Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 1, 2016, at 6:17 p.m. ET

Posted on September 29, 2016, at 9:30 a.m. ET

A commuter train crashed into a New Jersey Transit station in Hoboken during rush hour Thursday, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told reporters the fatality involved a woman who was struck by debris from the crash while she was standing on the platform. She was later identified as 34-year-old Fabiola Bittar de Kroon. She had moved to the area from Brazil earlier this year, the Associated Press reported. Christie told CNN that 114 people were injured and that the train&#x27;s engineer, who was also &quot;critically injured,&quot; had been released from the hospital and was cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation.The crash occurred when Train No. 1614 came into the station at high rate of speed, burst through the barriers, and breaking into the interior wall of Hoboken terminal, Christie said.The train, coming from Spring Valley in New York, was on the Pascack Valley Line. At least three people were in critical condition and eight people were in serious condition, an official from Jersey City Medical Center told reporters. There were also 40 walk-ins at the center.&quot;We don&#x27;t have any reason to believe there will be any more fatalities,&quot; Christie added.Two days after the incident the train still remains in the terminal, blocking the tracks for other trains, due to &quot;environmental and structural issues.&quot;
Pancho Bernasconi / Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told reporters the fatality involved a woman who was struck by debris from the crash while she was standing on the platform.

She was later identified as 34-year-old Fabiola Bittar de Kroon. She had moved to the area from Brazil earlier this year, the Associated Press reported.

Christie told CNN that 114 people were injured and that the train's engineer, who was also "critically injured," had been released from the hospital and was cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation.

The crash occurred when Train No. 1614 came into the station at high rate of speed, burst through the barriers, and breaking into the interior wall of Hoboken terminal, Christie said.

The train, coming from Spring Valley in New York, was on the Pascack Valley Line.

At least three people were in critical condition and eight people were in serious condition, an official from Jersey City Medical Center told reporters. There were also 40 walk-ins at the center.

"We don't have any reason to believe there will be any more fatalities," Christie added.

Two days after the incident the train still remains in the terminal, blocking the tracks for other trains, due to "environmental and structural issues."

Officials also declined to speculate on the cause of crash, citing the train's high rate of speed.

&quot;We have no indication that this is anything other than an accident,&quot; Christie said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo added that the death toll could have been higher. &quot;The silver lining is that there was only one fatality thus far, as the destruction is significant and the power of the train coming in is devastating in its impact,&quot; he said.In the days following the crash, investigators found no signal abnormalities on the tracks leading to the terminal, and nothing about that track that would have &quot;affected the performance of the train,&quot; the National Transportation Safety Board Office of Public Affairs wrote in an update. Investigators are reviewing video footage from other trains at the Hoboken terminal, though the footage from the train that crashed is currently inaccessible.
Pancho Bernasconi / Getty Images

"We have no indication that this is anything other than an accident," Christie said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo added that the death toll could have been higher.

"The silver lining is that there was only one fatality thus far, as the destruction is significant and the power of the train coming in is devastating in its impact," he said.

In the days following the crash, investigators found no signal abnormalities on the tracks leading to the terminal, and nothing about that track that would have "affected the performance of the train," the National Transportation Safety Board Office of Public Affairs wrote in an update.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from other trains at the Hoboken terminal, though the footage from the train that crashed is currently inaccessible.

One person who appeared to be on the train described the incident on Twitter. "Thankfully all I got was a crack to my head," the person said.

My train just derailed and crashed into the Hoboken train station. Thankfully all I got was a crack to my head, ple… https://t.co/kvFphMsYzp
Laura @rustysombrero

My train just derailed and crashed into the Hoboken train station. Thankfully all I got was a crack to my head, ple… https://t.co/kvFphMsYzp

Reply Retweet Favorite

Videos and photos from the scene showed the train and the wreckage in the station caused by the crash.

Instagram/James Leight via Storyful
ADVERTISEMENT

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Pancho Bernasconi / Getty Images

Eyewitnesses told BuzzFeed News they saw injured people lying on the ground and that the roof had partially collapsed.

Michael Browne said he saw paramedics treating four to five people who were on the ground. &quot;There was blood on them and they weren&#x27;t moving,&quot; Browne said. &quot;They looked seriously injured.&quot;Magda, who did not want to give her last name, said that when her train pulled into the station, she could see an area was blocked off. &quot;There was a a big crowd of people with their phones out taking photos, so I knew something was up,&quot; she said. &quot;Once I got closer, I saw the train had crashed and the ceiling was broken in.&quot;She also said she saw a handful of injured passengers, including a woman laid out on the track.
Pancho Bernasconi / Getty Images

Michael Browne said he saw paramedics treating four to five people who were on the ground.

"There was blood on them and they weren't moving," Browne said. "They looked seriously injured."

Magda, who did not want to give her last name, said that when her train pulled into the station, she could see an area was blocked off.

"There was a a big crowd of people with their phones out taking photos, so I knew something was up," she said. "Once I got closer, I saw the train had crashed and the ceiling was broken in."

She also said she saw a handful of injured passengers, including a woman laid out on the track.

Pancho Bernasconi / Getty Images
Facebook/Brian Farnham
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter/Marcos Sanchez
Elissa Kestin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT