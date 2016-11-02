Supreme Court Grants Stay Of Scheduled Alabama Execution

Tommy Arthur was scheduled to die Thursday for a 1982 murder-for-hire. The Supreme Court halted the execution just before midnight.

Tommy Arthur is scheduled to be executed in Alabama on Thursday for the 1982 murder-for-hire of a man. Arthur, 74, has maintained his innocence and had scheduled execution dates put off six times since his conviction — including once, in 2008, when another man confessed to the crime.



Arthur's attorneys petitioned the US Supreme Court on Thursday for a writ of certiorari and a stay of execution on the grounds that Alabama's death penalty sentencing law is unconstitutional based on its similarities to Florida's sentencing law which was struck down by the US Supreme Court in January. Alabama officials oppose the requests.

In the case of Hurst v. Florida, the Supreme Court held that Florida's death sentencing law violated the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial by permitting a judge to enter a sentence of death. The Alabama Supreme Court had, on Wednesday, denied a stay of execution relating to that request.

His attorneys also filed a second stay application and cert petition with the Supreme Court related to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal's 2–1 ruling that rejected Arthur's claim that the state's method of execution should be found to be unconstitutional. The state opposed this request as well, but a trio of medical professionals and ethicists weighed in to support Arthur's argument.

Specifically, Arthur challenges the state's new lethal injection method — a three-drug combination involving midazolam, a controversial sedative at the center of several botched executions in 2014. Arthur is among several death row inmates who have challenged the protocol. The US Supreme Court upheld the use of midazolam in a case out of Oklahoma last year — Glossip v. Gross — which used the same drug combination as Alabama. In his appeal, though, Arthur's lawyers challenged the lower courts' interpretation of Glossip — which stated that a death row inmate must offer an alternate execution method that is less likely to cause pain in order to challenge the current protocol.

Arthur wrote a letter in October to Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley asking him to place a moratorium of all executions and request the "United States Justice System" to "investigate Alabama's entire capital punishment procedure, arrests, trials, appeals," AL.com reported. Bentley declined to intervene.



After three separate trials — his convictions were overturned twice — Arthur was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1982 murder-for-hire of businessman Tory Wicker. At the time of Wicker's murder, Arthur was on a work release program while serving a life sentence for the 1977 murder of his sister-in-law.

According to court records, Arthur had an affair with Judy Wicker who paid him money to kill her husband. Arthur put on an "afro wig" and used "dark face makeup" to disguise himself as a black man and enter the Wickers' house, records showed. He then shot fatally Troy Wicker in the right eye at close range while Wicker slept in his bedroom. Arthur has maintained his innocence in Wicker's murder.

In 2008, another man confessed to the crime — leading to a stay of execution. Later DNA testing could not provide evidence that linked the other man to the crime scene, leading the court to discount the confession.

Arthur could become the second person to be executed by Alabama's new lethal injection protocol using midazolam. The state executed Christopher Brooks in January after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal to stop the execution over claimed similarities between Alabama's and Florida's death sentencing laws, as well as Alabama's use of lethal drugs. Brooks was the first death row inmate put to death by the state since 2013.



In July, Strange asked the Supreme Court to set an "expedited execution date" for Arthur, saying he "managed to evade justice" six times before.

