A Guy Allegedly Punched His Mother After She Hid The Toilet Paper Because He Was Using Too Much

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

A 26-year-old man in California allegedly punched his mother for hiding toilet paper from him during the coronavirus lockdown, authorities said.

Adrian Yan was arrested and charged with battery on Monday after an argument over toilet paper escalated into a physical confrontation at the family's house in Saugus, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Shirley Miller told BuzzFeed News.

Yan wanted toilet paper and started getting upset with his mother because she was hiding it, Miller said.

The mother, who is in her forties, hid the toilet paper because her son was using "too much," according to Miller.

"Things kind of escalated," Miller said. Yan allegedly punched his mother in the face after which she placed a private person's arrest on him.

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a family disturbance at the residence at 3 a.m. on Monday and arrested Yan. His mother's injuries were not serious and she declined any medical attention, Miller said.

Authorities have seen an uptick in family disturbance calls during the stay-at-home order to stop the spread of coronavirus.