Thousands Are Using Facebook Check-Ins To Show Solidarity With Oil Pipeline Protesters

A 26-year-old woman from England, who did not wish to be named, told BuzzFeed News that she answered the call to check in on Facebook because "lots of people have been feeling quietly angry for a while — and now we’ve been offered a simple task we can do on smartphones, that makes us feel useful."

The woman said that many young people in the UK who were following the pipeline controversy felt "strongly that the destruction of the habitat and the disregard for people’s homes and beliefs is wrong," but were "powerless to do much about it" until now.

"There’s also something inherently creepy about the police force or security services using social media to clamp down on protests," she said. "It’s not a surprise that people want to subvert that kind of monitoring."

Mandy Tassy, in Ohio, told BuzzFeed News that she checked in to express solidarity with the Native American people rather than to confuse police. "If I could be there I would be there," Tassy said. "It shows that you support them and that you're with them in spirit."