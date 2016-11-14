These Pool Reports From Reporters Covering Trump Are So Sad They're Hilarious

Evan Vucci / AP

While Trump's campaign team have said they expect to operate "a traditional pool" once Trump becomes president, the media has expressed concerns over Trump's reluctance to travel with a protective pool of reporters during his campaign and for his first visit to Washington since the election.

"The White House Correspondents’ Association is deeply concerned by President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to reject the practice of traveling with a 'protective pool' of reporters for his first visit to Washington since the election," Association President Jeff Mason said in a statement. "In addition to breaking with decades of historical precedent and First Amendment principles, this decision could leave Americans blind about his whereabouts and well-being in the event of a national crisis."