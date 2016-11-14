These Pool Reports From Reporters Covering Trump Are So Sad They're Hilarious
"We are now holding near the Trump's Ice Cream Parlor counter, awaiting further developments..."
As per tradition, there is a dedicated pool of reporters from different news outlets who are covering the transition of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.
A week into Trump's win, the reports from the press pool covering the president-elect make for some fascinating and often hilarious reading. Here are some of the best ones.
When the press pool are ignored.
When they almost get lucky.
When they are indignant at being denied entry "Even to the Starbucks!"
When they drink their Starbucks and continue to feel unacknowledged by Trump's staff.
When their reports sound like the perfect first line of a great American novel: "The president-elect looked around the room, and at the floor, his hands tented below him."
When they decide that the Trump's Ice Cream Parlor counter "seems to be the place to be."
When they really care about the details.
The details that matter.
When they really paint you a picture of the going-ons from Speaker Ryan's balcony.
When they have to walk at a "breakneck pace" to get a one-minute interview.
When they "dutifully chase" after the president-elect's son-in-law.
When they write poetically about Jason Miller: "And he was gone."
When they say it like it is.
And when they're just like, "No."
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
