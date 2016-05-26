This Harvard Graduate's Powerful Speech Is Moving People To Tears "For some, the only difference between a classroom and a plantation is time." Twitter

Donovan Livingston, a master's of education graduate at Harvard University, gave this powerful and rousing speech through spoken-word poetry on Wednesday. View this video on YouTube

His address, which was posted on the Harvard Graduate School of Education's Facebook page, had more than 700,000 views and over 22,000 shares as of Thursday morning. Livingston gave the speech at the school's 2016 Convocation Exercises. The school said it was "one of the most powerful, heartfelt student speeches you will ever hear."

In his poem, titled "Lift Off," Livingston — who earned his M.Ed in learning and teaching — spoke about the struggles and obstacles that black people have faced in getting an education. linkedin.com Lauren West-Livingston

He spoke about his own dreams and dedication to reach his goals.

He talked about how the education system can sometimes fail children.

He expressed his passion for teaching children and unleashing their potential through education.

His speech received resounding cheers from the audience and a standing ovation from his faculty. Facebook: HarvardEducation

Livingston told BuzzFeed News he was not anticipating the sort of response his remarks have received. He said he was grateful to be selected as the student speaker at the convocation. "Because of that, I wanted to be sure I took the time to honor those who made sacrifices for my education," Livingston said. "What I want people to take away from my words is to appreciate the value in honoring a child's story and validate their experiences. Because life is our biggest teacher, we should make spaces in education for students' life lessons to take center stage." "Those of us who saw Donovan's speech live knew that it deserved a larger audience," Michael Rodman, the school's Assistant Dean for Communications and Marketing, told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "We're gratified that his words are being heard by millions. He's made the graduation tent as big as the world."

People were moved to tears. Facebook: HarvardEducation

His message about the importance and impact of education clearly resonated. Facebook: HarvardEducation

People said they felt empowered and inspired — some got goosebumps. Facebook: HarvardEducation

Here's the full text of his amazing speech. ""Education then, beyond all other devices of human origin,

Is a great equalizer of the conditions of men." – Horace Mann, 1848.

At the time of his remarks I couldn't read — couldn't write.

Any attempt to do so, punishable by death.

For generations we have known of knowledge's infinite power.

Yet somehow, we've never questioned the keeper of the keys —

The guardians of information.



Unfortunately, I've seen more dividing and conquering

In this order of operations — a heinous miscalculation of reality.

For some, the only difference between a classroom and a plantation is time.

How many times must we be made to feel like quotas —

Like tokens in coined phrases? —

"Diversity. Inclusion"

There are days I feel like one, like only —

A lonely blossom in a briar patch of broken promises.

But I've always been a thorn in the side of injustice.



Disruptive. Talkative. A distraction.

With a passion that transcends the confines of my consciousness —

Beyond your curriculum, beyond your standards.

I stand here, a manifestation of love and pain,

With veins pumping revolution.

I am the strange fruit that grew too ripe for the poplar tree.

I am a DREAM Act, Dream Deferred incarnate.

I am a movement – an amalgam of memories America would care to forget

My past, alone won't allow me to sit still.

So my body, like the mind

Cannot be contained.



As educators, rather than raising your voices

Over the rustling of our chains,

Take them off. Un-cuff us.

Unencumbered by the lumbering weight

Of poverty and privilege,

Policy and ignorance.



I was in the 7th grade, when Ms. Parker told me,

"Donovan, we can put your excess energy to good use!"

And she introduced me to the sound of my own voice.

She gave me a stage. A platform.

She told me that our stories are ladders

That make it easier for us to touch the stars.

So climb and grab them.

Keep climbing. Grab them.

Spill your emotions in the big dipper and pour out your soul.

Light up the world with your luminous allure.



To educate requires Galileo-like patience.

Today, when I look my students in the eyes, all I see are constellations.

If you take the time to connect the dots,

You can plot the true shape of their genius —

Shining in their darkest hour.



I look each of my students in the eyes,

And see the same light that aligned Orion's Belt

And the pyramids of Giza.

I see the same twinkle

That guided Harriet to freedom.

I see them. Beneath their masks and mischief,

Exists an authentic frustration;

An enslavement to your standardized assessments.



At the core, none of us were meant to be common.

We were born to be comets,

Darting across space and time —

Leaving our mark as we crash into everything.

A crater is a reminder that something amazing happened here —

An indelible impact that shook up the world.

Are we not astronomers — looking for the next shooting star?

I teach in hopes of turning content, into rocket ships —

Tribulations into telescopes,

So a child can see their potential from right where they stand.

An injustice is telling them they are stars

Without acknowledging night that surrounds them.

Injustice is telling them education is the key

While you continue to change the locks.



Education is no equalizer —

Rather, it is the sleep that precedes the American Dream.

So wake up — wake up! Lift your voices

Until you've patched every hole in a child's broken sky.

Wake up every child so they know of their celestial potential.

I've been a Black hole in the classroom for far too long;

Absorbing everything, without allowing my light escape.

But those days are done. I belong among the stars.

And so do you. And so do they.

Together, we can inspire galaxies of greatness

For generations to come.

No, sky is not the limit. It is only the beginning.

Lift off."