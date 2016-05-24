This Guy Was Kicked Out Of An Ice Cream Parlor After Telling Two Muslim Women "I Don't Want Them Near My Country"

"When you just trying to eat your ice cream but trump supporters won't let you live."

When you just trying to eat your ice cream but trump supporters won't let you live

Nura Takkish, a 22-year-old woman from California, tweeted a video Monday showing a man at an ice cream parlor telling her and her friend — they were both wearing hijabs — “I don’t want them near my country.”

The video had more 8,000 retweets and 8,000 likes by Tuesday evening. The incident took place when Takkish and her friend in the video, Malaak Ammari, went with another friend to Andrew's Ice Cream and Desserts in Orange, California.

Ammari, 21, told BuzzFeed News that the man was being very loud and rude to the staff while demanding a phone charger.

She said that one of the employees, who escorted the man out of the place, came up to them and said, "I'm so sorry you had to hear that."

Cynthia Ramsay, 58, who owns the ice cream shop with her husband, told BuzzFeed News that the man quietly whispered some remarks about the women to one of her employees, Jessie Noah.

"I'm not going to repeat what he said because I don't want to create racial hatred," said Ramsay, who was present during the incident.

It was the first time she had refused service to a customer in the three years since opening, she added.

"He said they shouldn't be in this country. He was very, very rude, and he kept saying 'them, them them,'" Ramsay said.

Ammari said that when saw the man returning to the ice cream parlor minutes later, she started recording him.

"He was pointing at our table and telling the employees, 'You refused to serve me because you were serving them,'" Ammari said. "He assumed we're not Americans and that he deserved to be treated better."