Comedian Blasts A Room Full Of Congress Members For Inaction On Gun Control

Here are excerpts from his address:

"What we saw in Orlando was one the ugliest cocktails of the problems we still see here in America; a cocktail of homophobia, xenophobia, lack of access to mental health care, and sheer lack of political will.

"We look to you guys as our leaders. You make almost $200,000 a year to write rules to make our society better. Not tweet, not tell us about your thoughts and prayers.

"Ultimately, it comes down to money and influence. And right now, since 1998, the NRA has give $3.7 million to Congress. There are 294 sitting members of Congress that have accepted contributions from NRA, and that doesn't even include the millions of dollars from outside lobbying.

"Right now, specifically Congress has blocked legislation for the CDC to study gun-related violence. We can't even talk about the issue with real statistics and facts.

"I don't know if this is like a Kickstarter thing, but if $3.7 million can buy political influence to take lives, if we raise $4 million, would you guys take that to save lives?"

"When I got into comedy, when you guys got into the media, when you guys got into politics, we wanted to do the best work we could possibly do. And is this what you want your legacy to be? That you were a 'could've done something' Congress but you didn't because of outside lobbying; that you were complicit in the deaths of thousands of Americans?

"And look, I know being a member of Congress is hard. You got to placate your base, you got to look out for re-election, you got to answer to lobbyists.

"But please, persevere. Because our thoughts and prayers are with you."