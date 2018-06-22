"These Aren't Our Kids": "Fox & Friends" Host Defends Trump's Immigration Policy That Separated Children From Families

Brian Kilmeade, cohost of the president's favorite morning show, defended the separation of immigrant families because "these are people from another country."

President Trump's "zero tolerance" policy for immigrants crossing the border illegally has resulted in more than 2,300 children — many of whom are babies and toddlers — being separated from their families since May.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a hurriedly drafted executive order addressing the issue, but it was not immediately clear to what extent the order will halt border separations. The order did not call for already-separated families to be reunited.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade on Friday supported Trump's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents, saying, "Like it or not, these aren't our kids."

Kilmeade defended the president with the argument that Trump wasn't "doing this" to Americans but to "people from another country."

"Like it or not, these aren't our kids," Kilmeade said. "Show them compassion. But it's not like he is doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country, and now people are saying that they are more important than people in our country who are paying taxes and who have needs as well."