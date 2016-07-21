These Are The Most Interesting Signs Outside The Republican Convention
"God hates signs."
"GOD HATES SIGNS"
"LEMMY HATES NICKLEBACK"
"ALIENS ARE GOD" and "DON'T PULL OUT"
"I MADE A SIGN" and "I DON'T HAVE A STICK FOR MY SIGN" and "I AM TIRED OF CARRYING THIS SIGN"
"TRUMP MAKES ME A SADDER CLOWN"
"TRUMP IS MY DAD"
"SHOW YOUR — RUMP — TO DONNY TRUMP"
"DEPORT TAYLOR SWIFT" and "MAKE CHUBBY CHECKER GREAT AGAIN"
"I THOUGHT THERE WOULD BE SINGLE WOMEN HERE"
"HARAMBE WAS AN INSIDE JOB"
