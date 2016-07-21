BuzzFeed News

These Are The Most Interesting Signs Outside The Republican Convention

news

"God hates signs."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 21, 2016, at 7:39 p.m. ET

"GOD HATES SIGNS"

Signage has improved today
Stefan Becket @becket

Signage has improved today

"LEMMY HATES NICKLEBACK"

More.
Byron Tau @ByronTau

More.

"ALIENS ARE GOD" and "DON'T PULL OUT"

Cassandra Fairbanks @CassandraRules

"I MADE A SIGN" and "I DON'T HAVE A STICK FOR MY SIGN" and "I AM TIRED OF CARRYING THIS SIGN"

Cleveland protests.
Byron Tau @ByronTau

Cleveland protests.

"TRUMP MAKES ME A SADDER CLOWN"

#RNCinCLE
(((Brownstone))) @sydbrownstone

#RNCinCLE

"TRUMP IS MY DAD"

I don't know what's happening anymore. #RNCinCLE
(((Brownstone))) @sydbrownstone

I don't know what's happening anymore. #RNCinCLE

"SHOW YOUR — RUMP — TO DONNY TRUMP"

Back LIVE at public square #RNCinCLE day 4 --5:15pm https://t.co/XxSCmNe8Ey
Rebelutionary Z @Rebelutionary_Z

Back LIVE at public square #RNCinCLE day 4 --5:15pm https://t.co/XxSCmNe8Ey

"DEPORT TAYLOR SWIFT" and "MAKE CHUBBY CHECKER GREAT AGAIN"

cc @VicBergerIV
daveweigel @daveweigel

cc @VicBergerIV

"I THOUGHT THERE WOULD BE SINGLE WOMEN HERE"

Spotted outside the #RNCinCLE
Stefan Becket @becket

Spotted outside the #RNCinCLE

"HARAMBE WAS AN INSIDE JOB"

Finally found my boy
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

Finally found my boy

