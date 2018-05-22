The Racist New York Lawyer Who Berated People For Speaking In Spanish Apologized And Says He Is Not Racist

Aaron Schlossberg apologized to the people he insulted and said he loves New York because of immigrants and diversity.

"Your staff is speaking Spanish to the customers. They should be speaking in English," Schlossberg told a manager at Fresh Kitchen, which is located next to his law firm. "My guess is they're not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each of them kicked out of my country."

"Every person I listen to — he’s speaking it, she’s speaking it," Schlossberg continued. "This is America! If they have the balls to come here and live off my money...I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do is speak English."

After the video was widely shared, US Rep. Adriano Espaillat filed a formal complaint against Schlossberg with the state court's disciplinary committee for his "bald-faced racism" and "vile" attack against people in the restaurant.

Schlossberg was also kicked out of the Manhattan office space where he ran his own law firm.