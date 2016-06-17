The Man Suspected Of Killing A British Lawmaker Had Reported Ties To A Neo-Nazi Group

Thomas Mair, who was arrested after the fatal shooting of Jo Cox MP, was a longtime supporter of U.S.-based neo-Nazi group the National Alliance, according to records obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Tributes for Jo Cox outside the House of Parliament in London, Friday, June 17.

Though police in the United Kingdom did not name the suspect, British media identified him as Thomas "Tommy" Mair, a 52-year-old man described by neighbors as a quiet loner who lived with his grandmother until she died a few years ago.

Mair was detained by police shortly after Cox, a 41-year-old Labour MP and mother of two children, was shot in her constituency in West Yorkshire Thursday.

Several British media outlets quoted eyewitnesses as saying Mair shouted "Britain first" while on the scene. There is a far-right anti-Muslim campaign group of the same name.

Cox was a passionate advocate for Syrian refugees and was campaigning for Britain to stay in the European Union.