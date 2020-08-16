"The Crown" Casts Elizabeth Debicki As Princess Diana For The Final Two Seasons

Elizabeth Debicki, who has starred in Widows and will be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown, the show announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old Australian actor will be taking over the role from newcomer Emma Cormin who plays the iconic royal in the fourth season of the Netflix show.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said in a statement. "It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," she said.