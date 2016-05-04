The Republican Primaries As Told By Melania Trump's Facial Expressions
One election. Many emotions.
When Donald Trump announced he was running for president.
When the Democratic National Committee said he "adds some much-needed seriousness that has previously been lacking from the GOP field."
When 17 Republicans initially announced they were running for president.
Jim who???
When Trump was the runner-up in the Iowa caucus.
When he won the election's first primary in New Hampshire.
When he won some more states.
When he kept winning.
When many Republicans were like #NeverTrump.
When key debate points focused on sweat glands and fake tans.
When Ben Carson woke up from a deep slumber to drop out of the race.
When John Kasich couldn't stop eating.
When Chris Christie was taken hostage.
When Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton was playing "the woman's card."
When he explained that his entire foreign policy was basically: "SURPRISE MOTHERFUCKERS!"
When Cruz nominated Carly Fiorina as his VP.
And Carly Fiorina burst into song.
When Ted Cruz quit.
When John Kasich was about to quit.
And when Trump became the presumptive presidential nominee.
In conclusion:
WHAT
THE
Ffffffff.....IORINA?!?!?!?!
-
