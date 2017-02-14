Here's Kellyanne Conway Trying Really Hard Not To Talk About Mike Flynn's Resignation

Conway insisted that Trump accepted Flynn's resignation only because he misled Pence about the content of his conversations with the ambassador.

"The incomplete information or the inability to completely recall what did or did not happen as reflected in his debriefing of particular phone calls — that really is what happened here,” Conway said.

"That fact is what became unsustainable actually. Misleading the vice president really was the key here," she said.

Lauer responded, "You're saying that was the straw that broke the camel's back but the White House knew about that last month when the Justice Department warned the White House that Mr. Flynn or Gen. Flynn had not been completely honest in characterizing that conversation with the Russian ambassador, and they even went further to say that as a result of that dishonesty he was at risk for blackmailing by the Russians."

Conway replied, "Well, that's one characterization. But the fact is that Gen. Flynn continued in that position and was in the daily presidential briefings, was part of the leader calls as recently as yesterday, was there for the prime minister's visit from Canada yesterday, and as time wore on obviously the situation had become unsustainable...and Gen. Flynn..."

"That makes no sense," Lauer interjected. "Last month the Justice Department warned the White House that Gen. Flynn had misled them and that as a result he was vulnerable to blackmail and at that moment he still had the complete trust of the president?"

But Conway continued to dodge the question, saying, "Matt, I'm telling you what the president has said, which is that he's accepted Gen. Flynn's resignation and he wishes him well. We're moving on. There are at least three candidates, very strong candidates, that will be considered for a permanent position here. Obviously Gen. Keith Kellogg is the acting national security adviser starting today and the president is moving forward."