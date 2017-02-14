Here's Kellyanne Conway Trying Really Hard Not To Talk About Mike Flynn's Resignation
Leaving a confused Matt Lauer to say, "That makes no sense."
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Today with Matt Lauer on Tuesday to talk about the resignation last night of Gen. Mike Flynn as President Trump's national security adviser...except she kind of, sort of avoided answering an important question.
Conway repeatedly dodged Lauer's questions about why Flynn had continued as the national security adviser despite the Justice Department's warning to the White House last month that he had misled officials and was vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians, finally prompting Lauer to tell Conway her response "makes no sense."
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.