These Texts Show The Devastating Impact Of The Coronavirus On People's Mental Health

The coronavirus outbreak has so far led to more than 28,000 deaths in the US, but the reach of such an unprecedented crisis extends far beyond the devastating physical damage of the disease.

Across the country, people are anxious about their finances, uncertain about the future, grieving over the loss of loved ones, fearful about their own health, and feeling lonely and isolated in statewide lockdowns during the pandemic.

Crisis Text Line, a service that provides free, 24/7 mental health support through text messages, has seen a 40% increase in the volume of texts sent by people seeking help over the past three weeks in the US.

The majority of coronavirus-related texts (80%) came from people feeling lonely and isolated, Miranda Pollard, a data scientist at Crisis Text Line, told BuzzFeed News. About 74% of people said they were distressed because of uncertainty about the future, while 67% experienced distress over their loss of routine due to the pandemic. About 47% of people who texted also reported feeling financial distress related to the pandemic.

People were 44% more likely to be more fearful about their loved ones contracting the virus compared to themselves becoming infected with it, Pollard said.

Pollard said counselors at Crisis Text Line are expecting a second wave of mental health issues stemming from the downstream effects of COVID-19, including self-isolation and containment, job loss, and fears about an impending recession.

Crisis Text Line provided BuzzFeed News with several text messages they received from people across the country seeking counseling and comfort during the pandemic. (Some of the messages were paraphrased to protect the privacy of the texters.)

These text messages from paramedics, nurses, cashiers, unemployed workers, domestic violence victims, and grieving family members illustrate the nation's collective anxiety, fear, and uncertainty during the pandemic.

Essential workers