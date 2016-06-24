People In Texas Are Demanding Their Own Brexit
#Texit
Last night, while America slept, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum that has caused a bit of a stir in the world.
People in the U.S. had some feelings about Brexit.
But someone posed this very important question.
To which the answer was...
ADVERTISEMENT
Yes.
The Brexit movement renewed hope for some people who want Texas to secede from the U.S.
And thus #Texit was born.
ADVERTISEMENT
The state's secessionist movement is small, but has been growing increasingly mainstream. In May, the secessionists almost got away with making Texas Republicans vote on their cause.
However, the Supreme Court ruled that secession was unconstitutional in a 1869 case involving Texas.
The president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, a decades-old organization committed to demanding "the political, cultural and economic independence of Texas," called on Texans to be inspired by Brexit and "fight for the right to become a self-governing nation."
ADVERTISEMENT
And many people heeded his call.
Some people literally pleaded to make #Texit happen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many took their pleas straight to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
A lot of people were totally into the idea of #Texit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Including this guy who unsuccessfully ran for Congress.
Some people took it a little further.
Others took it TOO far.
This man really had hope, that one day, Texit would be a reality.
ADVERTISEMENT
And this guy was just like BYEEEEE TEXAS.
This Is How The U.S. Is Reacting To Brexit
buzzfeed.com
How The UK Is Reacting To Brexit, As Told By Memes
buzzfeed.com
Britain Has Voted To Leave The European Union
buzzfeed.com
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.