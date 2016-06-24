People In Texas Are Demanding Their Own Brexit

as an american, when you know you should care about #brexit but aren't exactly sure why

But someone posed this very important question.

After #Brexit, will our friends in the Lone Star state start looking into #Texit

To which the answer was...

The next big change will be #Texit when Texas secedes from the USA and becomes the Republic of Texas.

Hey Texas -- did you see what the British just did? #freedom

The Brexit movement renewed hope for some people who want Texas to secede from the U.S.

Alright Britain, well done. Texas, it's your turn.

Texas Independence! Britain has shown us when given the choice, Freedom will prevail! #Texit https://t.co/QCWrEl5bBk

#Brexit is a victory for freedom and democracy. Congratulations UK! Now if we can just get a #Texit referendum.

I already have my 1978 #Texit bumper sticker by my desk

The state's secessionist movement is small, but has been growing increasingly mainstream. In May, the secessionists almost got away with making Texas Republicans vote on their cause.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that secession was unconstitutional in a 1869 case involving Texas.