A woman in her thirties died of COVID-19 while she was on a plane about to take off from Arizona to Texas in July, officials said Sunday.

The woman — who was only identified as a resident of Garland, Texas — died while the plane was still on the tarmac in Arizona, Dallas County official Lauren Trimble told BuzzFeed News.

It is unclear if the woman was aware that she had COVID-19 at the time of her death, and officials did not identify which airline the plane belonged to.

Before the woman died, she had trouble breathing and was given oxygen, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told NBC 5 Dallas–Fort Worth. She also had underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said in a news release Sunday.

Even though the woman died on July 25, the county wasn't notified that it was a COVID-19–related death until only a few days ago, Jenkins told the TV station WFAA.

Trimble told BuzzFeed News that the woman’s case was a confirmed COVID-19 death, per the CDC’s definition.

The county did not provide further information about the case. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Garland's health department for additional details.



Jenkins said that the woman's death was a "reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID."

"I would strongly encourage people to not think they’re invincible from COVID because they don’t think they’re in a high-risk category," he said.

While COVID-19 rates were highest among older adults early on in the pandemic, that trend switched to people between the ages of 20 and 29 from June to August, according to a recent CDC study.

Another CDC study from the summer found that 1 in 5 people aged 18 to 34 who had tested positive for COVID-19 had not recovered after a few weeks and could be chronically ill.

As of Monday morning, Texas has had at least 868,917 COVID-19 cases and 17,541 related deaths, according to a New York Times database.

The US is seeing a "third wave" of hospitalizations as the election draws closer. Texas is seeing an increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients as officials warn that the state could see another surge, the Texas Tribune reported.

Last week, Dallas County's coronavirus risk threat was moved to the highest level of red due to the "new and quickly escalating wave of #COVID19 cases hitting North Texas," Jenkins tweeted.