The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Thursday that it is "reviewing" allegations of “potential child abuse” stemming from an estranged couple’s legal custody battle over whether their 7-year-old child is a transgender girl.

Anne Georgulas and Jeffrey Younger, whose four-year marriage was annulled in 2016, fought in a Dallas family court for more than two years over the conservatorship of their child who was named James at birth, and who Georgulas calls Luna.

The child’s gender identity has been at the heart of their legal battle. Georgulas, a pediatrician, has maintained that their child was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and should be affirmed as a transgender girl.

Younger, a mathematician, has argued that Georgulas “manipulated” their child into a “false gender self-identity” and has opposed the child’s transition.

While both parents were joint managing conservators of their twin children, Georgulas had filed a petition to modify the joint conservatorship by restricting some of Younger’s rights over the kids and requiring him to affirm the child in question’s identity as a girl. Younger then filed a counter petition urging the court to make him the sole managing conservator.

A Dallas jury on Tuesday ruled in favor of Georgulas, effectively granting her sole managing conservatorship of the two children. In its 11-to-1 ruling, the jury empowered Georgulas with the right to make all medical and psychological decisions for the couple’s children.

But on Thursday, Judge Kim Cooks reinstated the parents’ joint conservatorship, according to a reporter covering the proceedings at the Texan, a news site founded in 2019 by a former Republican state senator. The judge ruled that a parenting facilitator would be appointed and the two parents would share rights and duties of the children, including decisions about their medical care.



After Tuesday’s decision Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the jury decision was being “looked into” by the state attorney general.

On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office sent a letter to the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), urging the agency to “investigate possible child abuse against seven-year-old James Younger, whose mother has proposed chemically and surgically altering his biological sex based on her belief that he may identify as a girl.”

The AG’s letter contends that Georgulas is “using alleged medical professionals to fundamentally alter her son’s physiology.” The letter urges the DFPS to “protect the boy in question [from] permanent and potentially irreversible harm by his mother.”

A DFPS spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they had received the AG's letter and "are already reviewing the allegations."

Georgulas’s lawyers told BuzzFeed News in a statement that despite her children are being “exploited” as a result of the case, the mother has maintained her silence to protect their privacy and safety.

During the trial, Georgulas’ attorneys argued in favor of an “affirmation” approach of the child’s transition to a girl, the Texan reported. Younger argued a “watchful waiting” approach was better, to see if the child reverted to identifying with their biological sex at a later age.

The jury’s decision sparked fierce reactions from Texas conservatives — the case has been closely followed by conservative outlets — including Sen. Ted Cruz, who called for the state to intervene in the case and said that the child was being used “as a pawn in a left-wing political agenda.”