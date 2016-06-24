This Is How The U.S. Is Reacting To Brexit

BuzzFeed News

"Hey United Kingdom imma let you finish but America had one of the greatest #Brexits of ALL TIME."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on June 24, 2016, at 10:49 a.m. ET

The U.S. woke up Friday morning to the news that the United Kingdom had voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum that made the pound plummet, led Prime Minister David Cameron to announce his resignation, and basically sent the world into an absolute frenzy.

To everyone just waking up in America... #brexit
Sarah Rappaport @SarahRapp

To everyone just waking up in America... #brexit

People in the U.S. were concerned but also a little confused.

as an american, when you know you should care about #brexit but aren't exactly sure why
Oliver Willis @owillis

as an american, when you know you should care about #brexit but aren't exactly sure why

Others compared Brexit to a Donald Trump presidency.

England is about to give us a preview of "Trump's America." #Brexit
Hari Kondabolu @harikondabolu

England is about to give us a preview of "Trump's America." #Brexit

"We should #Brexit." "Who should?" "The U.S." "What?" "The U.S. should #Brexit from America. It'd be YUGE!" "Good night, Mr. Trump." "YUGE!"
W. Kamau Bell @wkamaubell

"We should #Brexit." "Who should?" "The U.S." "What?" "The U.S. should #Brexit from America. It'd be YUGE!" "Good night, Mr. Trump." "YUGE!"

People tried to predict Brexit's impact on the U.S. financial markets.

BREAKING: Images from the future: Tomorrow's US stock market open... #Brexit
Peter Shankman @petershankman

BREAKING: Images from the future: Tomorrow's US stock market open... #Brexit

"and that's how #brexit will affect the global economy" america: "oh yeah yeah we were totally paying attention"
Oliver Willis @owillis

"and that's how #brexit will affect the global economy" america: "oh yeah yeah we were totally paying attention"

Some people took digs at the former colonial empire.

Hey United Kingdom imma let you finish but America had one of the greatest #Brexit's of ALL TIME
Joe Perticone @JoePerticone

Hey United Kingdom imma let you finish but America had one of the greatest #Brexit's of ALL TIME

Others wondered how to console British people.

Should I hit up some stressed out Brits on tinder
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

Should I hit up some stressed out Brits on tinder

This person had a very pressing concern.

Wait wait wait. Who gets Hogwarts? #Brexit 😳😳😳
(((Sarah Rumpf))) @rumpfshaker

Wait wait wait. Who gets Hogwarts? #Brexit 😳😳😳

People turned to EU expert Lindsay Lohan for answers.

Save us, @lindsaylohan #Brexit #Remain
Anthony De Rosa @AntDeRosa

Save us, @lindsaylohan #Brexit #Remain

But this tweet was the absolute pinnacle of the American reaction to Brexit.

Texas gonna try some shit aren't they
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

Texas gonna try some shit aren't they

