This Is How The U.S. Is Reacting To Brexit
"Hey United Kingdom imma let you finish but America had one of the greatest #Brexits of ALL TIME."
The U.S. woke up Friday morning to the news that the United Kingdom had voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum that made the pound plummet, led Prime Minister David Cameron to announce his resignation, and basically sent the world into an absolute frenzy.
People in the U.S. were concerned but also a little confused.
Others compared Brexit to a Donald Trump presidency.
People tried to predict Brexit's impact on the U.S. financial markets.
Some people took digs at the former colonial empire.
Others wondered how to console British people.
This person had a very pressing concern.
People turned to EU expert Lindsay Lohan for answers.
But this tweet was the absolute pinnacle of the American reaction to Brexit.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
