A Teen Was Sentenced To 9 Years To Life In The Killing Of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors

Luchiano Lewis, 16, was sentenced to 9 years to life in prison for his role in the 2019 fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors, whose violent killing in a Manhattan park left the community reeling.

Lewis pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

The judge, Robert Mandelbaum, called it a "tragic and senseless case" where a young woman's life was taken "before she even had a chance to live," according to tweets from NBC New York reporter Myles Miller, who was in the courtroom Thursday.

"On December 11, 2019, the hopes and dreams of our daughter Tessa came to an end," her family wrote in their victim impact statement that was read out in court, Miller tweeted. "Our hearts ache as we watch Tessa's friends return to school, perform at concerts, start new jobs, and experience things our family never will."

Prosecutors played a surveillance video of Majors' final moments as she fell face down on the street after being stabbed.

Before he was sentenced, Lewis told the court, "I don't come here before you today as a boy, but as a human... I am here today to accept my penalty."

"Dad, I'm sorry that I failed you," he added.

Lewis was one of three teenagers charged in Majors' killing during an armed robbery attempt in Morningside Park. He was 14 at the time but was charged as an adult.



One of the other teens, who was 13 at the time of the killing, was tried as a juvenile. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery last year and was sentenced to 18 months in detention, the New York Post reported.

The third teen, Rashaun Weaver, who prosecutors said wielded the knife, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery. His trial date is expected to be set next week, the New York Times reported. He was 14 at the time.

Majors was an aspiring journalist who played bass in a band. She had performed her first show in New York City less than three months before she was killed.