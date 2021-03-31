Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old former convenience store employee, testified Wednesday that he felt guilty for telling his manager about George Floyd's counterfeit $20 bill last May, leading to Floyd's arrest and ultimately his death at the hands of police.

The teen, who testified during the third day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial, described feeling "disbelief" and "guilt" as he watched Floyd's deadly encounter with police on May 25, 2020.

"If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Martin told the court.

Like Martin, two other teens who witnessed Floyd's arrest also testified about feeling guilty that they weren't able to help or save Floyd as he struggled to breathe under the weight of Chauvin's knee on his neck.

"It was difficult because there wasn't anything I could do as a bystander," a teenage girl, who was 17 at the time of Floyd's arrest, told the court on Tuesday. "I was failing to do anything."



An 18-year-old woman who recorded the viral video of Floyd's arrest cried in court as she recalled spending sleepless nights apologizing to Floyd for "not saving his life."

Martin, who had a full-time job at the Cup Foods store and who lived above the business with his mother and sister at the time of the incident, quit his job after Floyd's death.

"I didn't feel safe," the teen said.