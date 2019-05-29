A Teen Was Able To Sneak Into Mar-A-Lago While Trump Was Staying There

Mark Lindblom, an 18-year-old college freshman, wanted to see if he could get into Mar-a-Lago, Trump's luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida, while the president and his family were visiting on Thanksgiving last year.

And he did.

On Nov. 23, 2018, the teen, who is not a Mar-a-Lago member, entered an underground tunnel under a roadway that club members exclusively use to go back-and-forth between the grounds and the beach.

He then went up to a Secret Service security screening, was cleared, and wandered around Trump's "Winter White House" for 20 minutes before being detained — by the Secret Service, according to court records.



Lindblom pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted area. The teen, who is majoring in business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was sentenced to a year of probation and a $25 fine.

"I wanted to see how far I could get,” Lindblom told a federal magistrate on Tuesday, The Palm Beach Post reported.



Last November, Lindblom was staying with his family at a beachfront property neighboring Mar-a-Lago while Trump was there.

A day after the president and his family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Lindblom walked along the beach shared by the two properties, according to court documents.