Siri Provided A Teen With A List Of Schools After He Allegedly Told Her “I am Going To Shoot Up A School”

A 13-year-old boy in Indiana was detained and charged on Thursday after he allegedly told Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, that he was going to shoot up a school.

The teen — who was not identified by authorities — is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of intimidation, Valparaiso police said in a statement.

The Chesterton Middle School student was visiting his family in Valparaiso when he reportedly told Siri, "I am going to shoot up a school."



In response, Siri identified multiple schools in Valparaiso based on the teen's location, police said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Apple for a comment.

The suspect then shared a screenshot of his interaction with Siri to social media, prompting some of his contacts to inform Chesterton police, who reported this to authorities in Valparaiso.

Valparaiso police said that teen did not make a direct threat to a specific person, school, or school system, and that he did not have access to weapons.

Authorities said that his threat to school safety was not believed to be credible and that he had "posted the picture on social media as a joke."

However, Valparaiso police said they took "these types of communications" very seriously and were working with schools in the area to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The teen is being detained at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and the incident remains under investigation by police in Valparaiso and Chesterton.

Valparaiso and Chesterton police and the Chesterton Middle School did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.