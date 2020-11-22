Ted Cruz Tweeted A Tone-Deaf Thanksgiving Meme While Texas Morgues Overflowed With COVID Victims

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was criticized over the weekend for tweeting a tone-deaf Thanksgiving meme while morgues in the state overflowed with COVID victims and thousands affected by the pandemic lined up outside a food bank.

Instead of addressing the rising COVID cases in his state, Cruz on Saturday chose to tweet a "war on Thanksgiving" meme — the latest attempt by conservatives and right-wing figures to engage in a culture war over the pandemic which has killed more than 250,000 Americans.

Cruz tweeted an illustration of a turkey with the words "come and take it," ostensibly daring someone to stop him from celebrating Thanksgiving.