A High School Teacher Who Made A "Sniper Rifle" Facebook Comment About Greta Thunberg Has Resigned

An Iowa high school teacher who made a threatening Facebook comment about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's rally in Iowa City last week resigned on Friday, the school district said.

Matt Baish, a chemistry teacher at West High School in Waterloo, had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district. He wrote on Facebook that he would not be attending 16-year-old Thunberg's rally in Iowa City because he didn't "have my sniper rifle."

A spokesperson for Waterloo Schools told BuzzFeed News Friday that Baish had resigned effective immediately.



Baish did not respond to a request for comment.

"West High School and the District are working to ensure classroom instruction continues for courses impacted by the departure," the spokesperson said.

Baish made the comment in response to a Facebook post from Mason Severson, his former student. Severson shared a news story about Thunberg's climate strike rally in Iowa City, writing, "Who's all going?"

In his now-deleted Facebook comment, Baish wrote, "Don't have my sniper rifle."