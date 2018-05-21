A Teacher Who Was Killed In The Santa Fe Shooting May Be Saving Her Husband’s Life

After Cynthia Tisdale — who worked two jobs — died in the school shooting, well-wishers donated generously to a GoFundMe campaign to pay for her husband's possible treatment for his lung disease.

Before she left for Santa Fe High School on Friday, Cynthia Tisdale, a 63-year-old substitute teacher, mother, and grandmother, left a note for her family: "I had to go meet teacher. I love you. I hope you feel better today. Love Mom. Left you breakfast."

Around two hours later, she died after a 17-year-old shooter opened fire inside the high school's art complex.

She was among the 10 victims killed in the shooting.

Cynthia — survived by her husband, three children, and 11 grandchildren — loved kids, her brother-in-law John Tisdale said on Facebook. Her family has since framed her last note to them.

Leia Olinde said her aunt was the substitute teacher for the art class on Friday morning.

"I have no words to describe the way I'm feeling now. She was another mother to me," Olinde wrote in a Facebook post. "She taught me how to cook and introduced me to family I otherwise would have never met. She went wedding dress shopping with me and that I will cherish forever."

"She started substitute teaching because she loved to help children,” her son, Recie Tisdale, told the Washington Post. “She didn’t have to do it. She did it because she loved it.”

"We never know when our death will come," John Tisdale wrote on Facebook. “Cynthia planned on one day retiring and being a full-time grandmother. It will never happen."

Cynthia lived in Dickinson, Texas, and was from Louisiana, according to her Facebook page. She was a member of Anchor Bible Baptist Church in Pharr.