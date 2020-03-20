The Deadline To File Taxes Has Been Moved To July Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak
All taxpayers and businesses will have additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
Taxpayers in the US will have three more months to file their returns after Tax Day was pushed back to July amid the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Friday.
The deadline to file taxes is being moved from April 15 to July 15, Mnuchin said on Twitter. There will be no interest or penalties for returns filed during this additional time.
"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money," Mnuchin said.
The Trump administration's announcement come as the US economy is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus-related layoffs have caused a huge spike in the number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the US.
