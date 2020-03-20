The Deadline To File Taxes Has Been Moved To July Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Alan Rosen, left, owner of Junior's Restaurant, bumps elbows with an employee who has just picked up a paycheck in New York.

Taxpayers in the US will have three more months to file their returns after Tax Day was pushed back to July amid the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Friday.

The deadline to file taxes is being moved from April 15 to July 15, Mnuchin said on Twitter. There will be no interest or penalties for returns filed during this additional time.