This Taco Truck Was Literally On The Corner Of A Donald Trump Event
#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
A taco truck parked outside Donald Trump's event in Detroit on Saturday did brisk business while bringing to life everyone's current favorite political hashtag #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner.
The Tacos El Caballo truck was parked outside the black church where Trump, seeking to reach out to minorities, delivered an address to parishioners and called for a "new civil rights agenda for our time."
Taco trucks became a delicious political meme after Marco Gutierrez, the founder of Latinos for Trump, told MSNBC Friday that without Trump's immigration plan the US would see "taco trucks on every corner."
Twitter users responded hilariously to his comments using the hashtag #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Taco truck on every corner? On it," said Detroit resident Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who took up the challenge and hired the Tacos El Caballo truck for the anti-Trump rally in her city.
Nancy Paz, the taco truck's owner, told Michigan Radio reporter Rick Pluta she wanted to show Trump how hardworking her family is: "Because Donald say the Mexican people, they doesn't work. We come here to say, yes, we work hard, for the family," she said.
Anti-Trump protesters outside the church flocked to the taco truck leading Paz to raise the price of a steak, pork, and chicken taco from $1.50 to $2.50, Pluta told NPR.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.