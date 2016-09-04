BuzzFeed News

This Taco Truck Was Literally On The Corner Of A Donald Trump Event

#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on September 4, 2016, at 1:01 p.m. ET

A taco truck parked outside Donald Trump's event in Detroit on Saturday did brisk business while bringing to life everyone's current favorite political hashtag #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner.

Interesting detail at anti-Trump rally outside Detroit church : There's a taco truck here. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Niraj Warikoo @nwarikoo

Interesting detail at anti-Trump rally outside Detroit church : There's a taco truck here. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

The Tacos El Caballo truck was parked outside the black church where Trump, seeking to reach out to minorities, delivered an address to parishioners and called for a "new civil rights agenda for our time."

Parked at a corner near the church @realDonaldTrump will visit
Rick Pluta @rickpluta

Parked at a corner near the church @realDonaldTrump will visit

The truck was part of an anti-Trump protest outside the Great Faith Ministries International church in Detroit.

Taco trucks became a delicious political meme after Marco Gutierrez, the founder of Latinos for Trump, told MSNBC Friday that without Trump's immigration plan the US would see "taco trucks on every corner."

Dude, so how is this a bad thing? Tacos are life. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Trevor Donovan @TrevDon

Dude, so how is this a bad thing? Tacos are life. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

"My culture is a very dominant culture, and it's causing problems," Gutierrez said. "If you don't do something about it, you're going to have taco trucks on every corner."

Twitter users responded hilariously to his comments using the hashtag #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner.

Me every day when there's #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Guav @guav

Me every day when there's #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

"Taco truck on every corner? On it," said Detroit resident Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who took up the challenge and hired the Tacos El Caballo truck for the anti-Trump rally in her city.

Instagram: @gabylaexploradoradet

Santiago-Romero, 24, a Hillary Clinton supporter who was born in Mexico, did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told Mlive.com that she thought taco trucks on every corner was a "fantastic idea."

"It's one of the best things I think is that we're hardworking and we have good food," said Santiago-Romero, who works for a Michigan-based Democratic organization.

Nancy Paz, the taco truck's owner, told Michigan Radio reporter Rick Pluta she wanted to show Trump how hardworking her family is: "Because Donald say the Mexican people, they doesn't work. We come here to say, yes, we work hard, for the family," she said.

Taco truck joins in protests against Donald Trump's Detroit visit https://t.co/soUPISOkS7 @MLive #trumpindetroit
tanya moutzalias @tjm_tanya

Taco truck joins in protests against Donald Trump's Detroit visit https://t.co/soUPISOkS7 @MLive #trumpindetroit

Anti-Trump protesters outside the church flocked to the taco truck leading Paz to raise the price of a steak, pork, and chicken taco from $1.50 to $2.50, Pluta told NPR.

Instagram: @rick

Paz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

