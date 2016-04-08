17-Year-Old Homeless Man Arrested In Murder Of University Of Texas Student

Haruka Weiser, an 18-year-old ballet student, was found dead near a creek two days after she went missing from campus on April 3. The suspect was identified as Meechaiel Criner, a 17-year-old homeless man.

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of Haruka Weiser, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Texas, Austin police confirmed Friday.

The suspect was identified as Meechaiel Criner, a 17-year-old homeless man, police said at a news conference Friday. He was booked at Travis County Jail on a charge of murder — a first degree felony.

"We don't know what the actual motive was," Austin Police Chief Art Aceveo said, adding that they expected further charges to be filed against him.

Weiser, a first-year ballet student in the Theater and Dance department, was last seen Sunday night leaving a building on campus. She sent a text to her roommate saying she was on her way to their dorm room. A missing person's report was filed Monday after Weiser did not return Sunday night or attend classes the next day.

On Tuesday, April 5, police found her body in Waller Creek, a route she frequently took to get back to her dorm from the F. Loren Winship Drama building on campus.

The Travis County medical examiner's office ruled the case a homicide but Acevdeo refused to reveal details on how she was killed.

Authorities recovered a small blue duffel bag from Criner which was believed to be Weisers. The bag contained personal items also believed be hers, police said.

Criner had no association with the University of Texas and police said he had not been in the Austin area for very long. Acevdeo said that they were working on getting a look at Criner's criminal history.