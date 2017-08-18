Heather Heyer's Mom Says She Won't Speak To Trump Or Forgive Him For Comparing Her Daughter To Nazis

Susan Bro, the mother of the woman killed when a car drove through anti-racist protesters during the white supremacy march in Charlottesville, said she will not speak to the president after he defended hate groups.

Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said she will not speak to President Trump after he equated the white supremacists and Nazis who marched on Charlottesville last weekend with anti-racist protesters such as her daughter.

Heyer died when a white supremacist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters.

When asked if she had spoken to Trump, despite his administration's "frantic" efforts to reach out to her, Bro told Good Morning America on Friday, "I have not and now I will not."



Bro said that she had missed calls from the White House — including the first one, which came during her daughter's funeral. She said that she received "three more frantic messages from press secretaries" on Wednesday but that she thought "I'll get to him later."



"I hadn't really watched the news until last night and I’m not talking to the president now," Bro told Good Morning America. "I'm sorry. After what he said about my child and it's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him. I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters like Miss Heyer with the KKK and white supremacists."



In a volatile press conference on Tuesday, Trump defended the racists who sparked the riots that led to Heyer's death.



Trump inaccurately blamed a lot of the violence on what he called the "alt-left" and portrayed the anti-racist protesters as equally violent to the white supremacists and neo-Nazis. That is not true.



During the press conference, Trump loudly mentioned that Heyer's mother had thanked him on Twitter and said "the nicest things, and I very much appreciated that."



Without saying Heyer's name, Trump called her "a fantastic young woman" and said that he would be "reaching out" to her family.



On Friday, Heyer's mother said she had "absolutely" changed her position about speaking to Trump.



"You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying I'm sorry," Bro said. "I'm not forgiving for that."



She said her message to the president was, "Think before you speak."