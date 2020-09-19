All The Supreme Court Justices Wrote Touching Tributes To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justices of the United States Supreme Court sit for their official group photo at the Supreme Court on Nov. 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The eight sitting US Supreme Court justices, along with retired justice Anthony Kennedy, paid tribute to their late friend and colleague, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in touching statements that were released by the court on Saturday.

Ginsburg's death from pancreatic cancer at 87 on Friday inspired a flood of tributes from across the nation, which honored the feminist icon for her lifelong fight for gender equality.

Ginsburg's colleagues on the US Supreme Court, where she served for 27 years, remembered her as a "great justice," "an American hero," and "a pathbreaking champion of women’s rights. But most of them also remembered her as their "dear friend."

Here are their statements in full.