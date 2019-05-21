Thousands Of Women Across The US Are Marching To Protest Abortion Bans

"Should be at school but instead I'm busy protesting this SHIT."

Thousands of people across the US Tuesday marched as part of the #StopTheBans protest against the recent wave of anti-abortion legislation that has cropped up in several states.

If this isn’t the country we want to be, now is the time to be loud about it. The attack on our constitutional right to abortion is happening state by state — and so is our resistance ✊ #StopTheBans

More than 500 #StopTheBans demonstrations were set to take place at statehouses, town squares, and courthouses across multiple states, as well as in Puerto Rico and Ottawa, Canada. The demonstrations were spearheaded by several abortion rights groups and civil rights organizations including the ACLU, NARAL, the Women's March, and Planned Parenthood.



Every dot on this map represents a different protest happening to #StopTheBans ✊ We'll be joining marches from coast to coast in today's national day of action. Politicians, take notice: If you come for our reproductive freedom, you'll have to get through ALL of us.

Last week, Missouri lawmakers voted to make nearly all abortions illegal after eight weeks of pregnancy, joining a wave of far-reaching anti-abortion legislation in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Ohio. The new laws are part of a concerted effort by anti-abortion advocates to get the issue before the Supreme Court and overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access," the movement's website states. "We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women. Politicians shouldn't be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors."

#STOPTHEBANS 📣 We’re flooding the streets today in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico. Quote tweet this to tell the world where you’re marching for reproductive freedom!

Tuesday's #StopTheBans demonstrations began with hundreds gathered outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.



We’re here at the Supreme Court to let the world know: WE’RE NOT GOING BACK. #StopTheBans

Jacquelyn Martin / AP Kristin Mink holds her three-week-old daughter by a sign she brought that says, "I exist because my Mom had an abortion."

Several Democratic politicians, including 2020 presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker, participated in the demonstrations.

Thank you for being here @PeteButtigieg! #StopTheBans #ReproductiveJustice

Jacquelyn Martin / AP Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at the protest.

.@SenAmyKlobuchar: “This is a systematic attack on our healthcare. But we are the majority. The VAST MAJORITY of Americans support Roe v. Wade.” #StopTheBans

Several women, including California Congresswoman Jackie Speier, shared their personal stories of getting abortions.

"You know me, I am one of the 1 in 4 women who has had an abortion in this country... I am not ashamed," Speier said at the rally in DC.

.@RepSpeier: “#YouKnowMe, I am one of the 1 in 4 women who has had an abortion in this country. We are not strangers. We are wives, mothers, sisters, friends. And I am not ashamed.” #StopTheBans

"For me, my abortion was power and freedom," another woman said.

“I was in my last year of school. I was in an abusive relationship. For me, my abortion was power and freedom.” —Abortion storyteller Benny D. of @DCAbortionFund #StopTheBans

"Roe v. Wade saved my life," a 70-year-old protester said.

“Roe v. Wade saved my life.” Susan, age 70, just came up to me sobbing at the #StopTheBans action in front of the Supreme Court. Please LISTEN to her and Retweet to share her story!

Many young women attended the demonstrations, holding signs protesting the anti-abortion legislation.

That feeling when your outrage can’t fit on a sign. #StopTheBans

Memo to anti-choice politicians: If you come for our constitutional right to abortion, you’ll have to get through ALL OF US. #StopTheBans

Period. #StopTheBans

🗣🗣 ABORTION ACCESS FOR ALL #StopTheBans

We’ll be starting in just 5 minutes!! Come to the Statehouse and stand up for repro rights with people across the country! #StopTheBans #standwithPlannedParenthood #StandwithHoosiers

Speakers discussed how the anti-abortion legislation would hurt women of color.

Jessica of @BlackWomensRJ: “Women of color are hurt the most by these dangerous laws and yet our voices are ignored, our lived experiences are ignored.” #StopTheBans

“I have always been told to moderate my tone so that I am not stereotyped as an angry Black woman, but I am OUTRAGED because this is OUTRAGEOUS. Our rights are NOT up for debate.” —@RepPressley #StopTheBans

Hundreds showed up at protests in New York...



New York comes out against attempts to overturn Roe v Wade! #StopTheBans now at @middlechurch

Minnesota...



Today I’m damn proud to be an honorary Minnesotan. #stopthebans

Alabama...

🗣 #MyBodyMyChoice #StopTheBans

Missouri...

Thanks to the THOUSANDS of people who came out to #StopTheBans in St. Louis today #moleg

Nebraska...



Abortion is health care. Abortion is a right. #NeLeg #StopTheBans

Tennessee...

Abortion is healthcare. Abortion is a right. And Tennessee is ready, willing and able to fight to defend our right to make our own decisions about what happens to our bodies. #StopTheBans

Nevada...



83% of Nevadans are Pro-Choice. We're here at Grant Sawyer proving that! #StopTheBans #nvleg #SB179

Indiana...

#StopTheBans #IStandWithPP

Massachusetts...

#StopTheBans protest going on in #Boston right now in front of MA State House. #Boston25

Georgia...

This is what democracy looks like in Georgia right now. #StopTheBans

Texas...

At the Texas State Capitol for the #StopTheBans rally. @wendydavis speaks to the crowd. “We reserve the right to decide. These decisions are meant to be ours and ours alone. These bans are dangerous. They hurt women and we are going to fight.” #AbortionSolidarity #FightBackTx

Iowa...

Charlie Neibergall / AP Marissa Messinger, center, holds a sign during a rally to protest recent abortion bans at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

Washington...

NARAL Pro-choice rally at Seattle City Hall today! #StopTheBans #WomensRightsAreHumanRights

Virginia...



Abortion is a human right in this country, and will not stand by while our rights are stripped away. @reproaction is thrilled to stand with the Falls Church Healthcare Center @fchc_online in Falls Church, Virginia to #StopTheBans #StopProsecutingAbortion

Kentucky...

Today, #IStandWithPP as kentuckians joined planned parenthood, outside @senatemajldr office, to voice our protest over these extreme bans that give the govt control over women's bodies. #StopTheBans #MitchIsBad for women

....and Pennsylvania.

Matt Rourke / AP

The protests also featured llamas, Game of Thrones references, and ice water mascots.



Just arrived at the #StopTheBans abortion rights rally happening at Terry Schrunk Plaza, across from City Hall. There’s a pro-choice llama here!

Burn it to the ground. #StopTheBans

Only in #Philadelphia will you find a water ice mascot protesting for abortion rights.

Several prominent women in media and politics also tweeted in support of the #StopTheBans movement.

There’s no freedom without reproductive freedom. That’s why I'm joining @emilyslist, @NARAL, @MoveOn, @IndivisibleTeam, @PPFA, and others for a #StopTheBans Day of Action on 5/21 👉 https://t.co/dZSXCUfjMo

Today at noon: Speak out and fight back to protest the wave of recent abortion bans. Find an event near you: https://t.co/pE5pfz5tiA #StopTheBans

We're taking to the streets. Join us, @NARAL, @MoveOn, @IndivisibleTeam @ACLU @emilyslist @PPFA and others TODAY. Find a #StopTheBans event near you: https://t.co/VCrOhe6kxy

There’s nothing more powerful than people speaking up for what we all know is right. I stand in solidarity with those across the country to #StopTheBans. We will fight with everything we’ve got to protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.

Legal since 1973. Let's not go back. #StopTheBans

I hope everyone truly educates themselves properly on this issue and knows the facts. I hope we’ll stand together and #StopTheBans. Every woman has the right to make decisions for herself. We HAVE to keep fighting for that right. https://t.co/jQvicPFHeS