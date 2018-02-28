Strength, Hugs, And Therapy Dogs: Stoneman Douglas Students Return To Classes For The First Time Since The Shooting

The survivors of the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting were greeted by large numbers of police officers and well-wishers as they resumed classes for the first time in two weeks.

Students and survivors returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday morning as classes resumed for the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 of their classmates and faculty members dead.

Students wore T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Douglas Strong" and carried flowers as they made their way to school.

The school will hold classes for four hours a day this week — from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 am — as part of a modified schedule giving students time to heal after the tragedy and regain a sense of normalcy even as many survivors continue their organized efforts to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

A total of 3,123 students returned to classes on Wednesday, making it an attendance rate of nearly 95%, according to Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. "It was like a family reunion," he said.

"Today was a major milestone. We took a major step in the healing process as students returned to school and continued to be inspiring and show their resilience," Runcie said at a press briefing on Wednesday. Runcie said it was heartwarming to see students in the courtyard smiling and giving each other high fives and hugs.

Around 150 counselors and more than 40 therapy dogs were there to provide comfort and support to the grieving students.



So far, only 15 of 3,200 students have expressed interest in transferring to other schools, while four of 215 employees have asked about other employment options, Runcie said.

He described the week as one of "flexibility, support, and love."

"We know things will never ever be the same. We're trying to make sure we figure out how to move forward," he said.